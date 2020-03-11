Park Ridge teacher charged with hate crime against elderly woman in Niles, police say

NILES, Ill. (WLS) -- A Park Ridge teacher is facing hate crime and battery charges for an incident in Niles, police said.

Niles police said they were called to a parking late in the 7000-block of West Touhy Avenue on February 20 for the report of a battery.

Nancy Sweeney, 45, is charged with one count of a hate crime and one count of aggravated battery to a person over 60 years old, both felonies.

An 87-year-old woman of German descent told police Sweeney struck her in the face with a purse, causing her to fall to the ground and suffer cuts on her face and bruises on her body. During the alleged battery, the victim told police Sweeney called her a "(expletive) Nazi."

The victim said Sweeney was upset because the victim was exercising in an indoor parking garage where they both live, Niles police said.

Sweeney is a fourth grade teacher at Franklin School.
