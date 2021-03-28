Woman critically injured in Parkway Gardens hit-and-run crash

CHICAGO -- A 28-year-old woman was critically injured Saturday in a hit-and-run crash in Parkway Gardens on the South Side.

About 7:30 p.m., she was standing in the middle of both lanes of traffic in the 6400 block of South King Drive, when she was struck by a gray Jeep, Chicago police said. The Jeep fled the scene after the crash.

The woman was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
