Partial building collapse in West Garfield Park, 1 injured: CFD

CHICAGO -- One person was injured after part of a building at a construction side collapsed on the West Side Thursday morning.Crews responded to 5th Avenue and Pulaski Road in West Garfield Park around 9:30 a.m., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.One man was removed from the building and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, Merritt said. Another man got out on his own and was not injured.Chicago Fire Department posted a photo on Twitter of the damage.Initially CFD officials said they may have been another person trapped inside, but after a search no one was found.The cause of the collapse remains unknown. The city's building department was called to the scene to inspect the structure, fire officials said.