Partial building collapse in West Garfield Park, 1 injured: CFD

Crews responded to 5th Avenue and Pulaski Road in West Garfield Park around 9:30 a.m., according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.
One man was removed from the building and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, Merritt said. Another man got out on his own and was not injured.
Building collapse still and box response. 5th Avenue and Pulaski one person being looked at possibility of at least one person still inside pic.twitter.com/slnqDwAQLT— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 12, 2019
Chicago Fire Department posted a photo on Twitter of the damage.
Pulaski and 5th pic.twitter.com/TQJr6z9hh8— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 12, 2019
Initially CFD officials said they may have been another person trapped inside, but after a search no one was found.
The cause of the collapse remains unknown. The city's building department was called to the scene to inspect the structure, fire officials said.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this article.