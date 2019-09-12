Partial building collapse in West Garfield Park injures CDOT worker

CHICAGO -- Scary moments on Chicago's West Side after a building partially collapsed Thursday morning, injuring a CDOT worker.

"The building would have completely crushed this guy," said Terrence President who witnessed the incident.



President believes his warning call made all the difference as the back wall of this 3-story vacant building was on its way down to the ground at 5th Avenue and and Pulaski Road in West Garfield Park.

"The building kind of shook so I tried to give the man a fair warning, 'Hey boy, this build is going to come down on you,'" President said. "So he tried to turn around and run. As he was running the building collapsed.

President said he and another CDOT worker helped get the man out of the rubble.



"He gave me a fist bump to let me know he was all right," President recalled.

The city said the building was last inspected back in April and that it's the owner's responsibility to maintain the property.

Thursday afternoon demolition on the building began at the owner's expense, although some put the blame on the city.

"I think the city should do a better job monitoring a lot of these older buildings," said another witness Nicholas Townsend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest garfield parkcollapsechicago fire department
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado warning for DeKalb, Kane, Kendall counties, severe storms possible Thursday evening
Teen dies after being pulled from high school pool in NW Indiana
On federal sentencing day, ex-Posen mayor found dead in bed
Police warn of Near North Side armed robberies, cell phone thefts
NTSB: Conception crew was asleep when fatal blaze erupted
Hot air balloon crashes in desert
Family: Boy killed on sidewalk had just started taking bus by himself
Show More
Body found rolled up in carpet with feet sticking out on sidewalk
Classmates step in to help boy bullied over his clothes
Probe: CPS handling of sex abuse claims 'tragic'
South Shore bakery converts dairy lovers with vegan alternatives
Program Note: Cubs game on Sept. 17 to air on CW26, 'Bachelor in Paradise' to air on ABC7
More TOP STORIES News