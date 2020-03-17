Truck loaded with alcohol overturns on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO -- Two lanes were shut down Tuesday on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway after a truck loaded with alcohol overturned.

State troopers responded to the crash about 8 a.m. on I-290 near Sacramento Boulevard, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

The right two lanes have been shut down for cleanup of the spill, state police said.

There was no immediate report of any injuries.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
