Ordering delivery? You may be getting Chuck E. Cheese pizzas without knowing it

Chuck E. Cheese is delivering pizza during the coronavirus pandemic - well, kind of.

It is operating a restaurant under a different name of Pasqually's Pizza and Wings.

Pasqually is the name of one of the Chuck E. Cheese characters.

A company spokesperson told Food and Wine, Pasqually's shares kitchen space with the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.

But the spokesperson said the pizza is not the exact same as what you'd get at Chuck E. Cheese.

Pasqually's has a thicker crust and more sauce.

The pizza is currently only available for delivery.

According to Business Insider, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, CEC Entertainment, is struggling to stay afloat, with lenders organizing and tapping restructuring lawyers.
