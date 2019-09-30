VIDEO: Plane's engine trouble forces United Airlines flight to return to Denver

A video filmed by a passenger on a United Airlines flight appears to show the plane's engines shaking violently and peeling apart mid-flight.
The passenger was flying from Denver to Orlando.
United Airlines has confirmed that "United flight 293 from Denver to Orlando returned to the airport due to a mechanical issue with one of the engines."
No one was injured.
After the plane returned to the Denver airport, United said that passengers boarded a different plane to their destinations.
