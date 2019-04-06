Passengers robbed, sexually abused on CTA trains: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are warning CTA passengers about two robbery and sexual abuse incidents in The Loop and West Town neighborhoods.The first incident happened between 12:50 p.m. and 1 p.m. March 21 in the 1000 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said. Two men followed a female onto an elevator at a Green Line stop and asked her for money. When she refused, the men forcibly kissed her, and one groped her before running off.One suspect is described as a black man between the ages of 26 and 34 and standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8. The other is described as a 26 to 34 year old black man standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8. Both wore black skull caps.A second incident happened about 1:30 p.m. March 26 in the first block of West Van Buren Street when a man asked two passengers for food on an Orange Line train, police said. After giving him food, the man groped at least one person and stole at least one cell phone from the passengers.The offender is described as a black male standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7, weighing between 120 and 140 pounds with black hair. He was wearing a black skull cap, black jacket and black jeans.Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.