Passerby during Loop stabbing attack also critically injured, police say

The incident took place on Michigan Avenue
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were critically injured after an altercation became physical early Saturday morning in Chicago's Loop.

A 30-year-old man was walking with his girlfriend in the 300-block of North Michigan Avenue about 12:07 a.m., when he got into an argument with a group of people, police said. The altercation with the six others became physical, and he was stabbed in the chest and back with an unknown object.

A 23-year-old man, who was passing by, tried to intervene. He was also stabbed in the thigh, police said.

Both men were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

No one was in custody later Saturday morning.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 for updates.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
