Passport stolen, women robbed a gunpoint in Gold Coast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women robbed were robbed Saturday morning in the Gold Coast neighborhood.
According to Chicago Police, two women were seated in their vehicle at the 900-block of North Dewitt Place when two unknown black men came up and opened both the driver and passenger doors.
The suspects then displayed a handgun, taking the victim's purse which contained one of them women's passport.
The two men then drove off in a black SUV west bound towards Michigan Ave.
No injuries were reported and CPD Area Central detectives are investigating.
