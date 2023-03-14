"When it gets dropped on the table, people are taking their phones out and they're taking pictures and sharing with their friends."

Forget a flight of beer, at Pats Pizza and Bistro restaurant you can get a flight of PASTA!

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania -- Pat's Pizza and Bistro is creating a unique dining experience with its pasta flights.

"Its about three and a half pounds" says owner, Yianni Kyziridis.

Each flight comes with three different pastas and there are seven kinds to choose from including ricotta gnocchi, cacio e pepe, penne vodka and the customer favorite, the Sofia Loren.

Since its inception, the flights have become a viral sensation.

"I have people driving four and a half hours to come here" says Kyziridis. "When it gets dropped on the table, people are taking their phones and they're taking pictures and sharing with their friends."

Pat's Pizza and Bistro is open everyday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Pat's Pizza and Bistro | Facebook | Instagram

1426 W Broad St, Bethlehem, PA 18018