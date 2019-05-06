Pastor and wife kill man breaking into their Texas home, police say

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police say a pastor and wife shot and killed a man who was breaking into their home in west Houston.

The shooting happened at their home on Del Monte Drive and Briar Ridge Drive on Saturday night.

Police say the couple heard something outside of their back door and went to check it out. That's when they saw the suspect breaking into their home.

They then fired both of their guns in fear for their safety.

Firefighters say the man died at the home. According to authorities, after the shooting the couple went outside, placed the guns on the ground and waited for officers to arrive.

The United Methodist Church issued a statement on Sunday night confirming this home was a parsonage which was occupied by a United Methodist Church Pastor Jeff Powers and his wife.

Officers are still gathering information, but right now they say it doesn't appear charges will be filed.
