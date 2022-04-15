Chicago Blackhawks

Pat Foley, Blackhawks' beloved announcer, calls last game

Pat Foley waves the crowd as he walks on the ice before an NHL hockey game between the San Jose Sharks and the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Thursday, April 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Beloved hockey announcer Pat Foley, who has been with the Chicago Blackhawks for 39 seasons, called his last game Thursday night.

With the United Center on its feet and the Blackhawks tapping their sticks, Foley offered thanks to the crowd.

"I always say I'm the luckiest guy in the room, and tonight is no exception. It's been a great ride, and this career has exceeded my wildest hopes," he said.

It was a bittersweet night for fans.

"Yeah, I mean, it's not going to be the same. I mean, you've heard his voice for so many years," said Lisa Brewerton, Blackhawks fan.

"I like coming to the games, but I love staying home and listening to him. I'm going to miss him a ton," said Kathy Dolansky, Blackhawks fan.

The 67-year-old Glenview native is hanging up his headset after a more than 40-year career, 39 of which were with the Blackhawks.

"When he goes 'Tree, tree, tree left in the tird,' that makes me laugh all the time," Brewerton said.

Foley was there for the championships but also for the down years. At one point he was even fired by the Blackhawks, only to return seasons later.

But Foley himself was a constant; generous with his praise, fearless with his criticism, his soaring tenor resonating with honesty.

"It's been my pleasure and my honor to try and serve the greatest fans in the world," Foley said.

Many say Foley has earned his place on the Mount Rushmore of Chicago sports broadcasters.
