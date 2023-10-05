Equal Hope to host inaugural 'Breastaurant' tour event for breast cancer awareness month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local doctor is behind an initiative to combine art, culture, which purpose is to bring together people for a good cause.

Doctor Patricia Bogard is with Equal Hope. It's a not-for-profit organization on a mission to save lives by eliminating health inequities. Doctor Bogard joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss the event is called the 'Breastaurant' tour.

It will run through the month of October featuring locations across the Chicagoland area. Attendees get to enjoy food from participating restaurants. Proceeds will got o providing crucial healthcare services, emphasizing early detection and preventive care. for more information on the 'Breastaurant' tour, click here.