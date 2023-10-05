WATCH LIVE

Equal Hope to host inaugural 'Breastaurant' tour event for breast cancer awareness month

ByTony Smith WLS logo
Thursday, October 5, 2023 3:16PM
Non-profit hosting 'breastaurant' tour event
Dr. Paris Thomas with Equal Hope talks about the Breast Cancer Awareness Month event.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local doctor is behind an initiative to combine art, culture, which purpose is to bring together people for a good cause.

Doctor Patricia Bogard is with Equal Hope. It's a not-for-profit organization on a mission to save lives by eliminating health inequities. Doctor Bogard joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss the event is called the 'Breastaurant' tour.

It will run through the month of October featuring locations across the Chicagoland area. Attendees get to enjoy food from participating restaurants. Proceeds will got o providing crucial healthcare services, emphasizing early detection and preventive care. for more information on the 'Breastaurant' tour, click here.

