amber alert

Florida mom charged in death of 9-year-old boy with autism after telling police her son was abducted

MIAMI -- A Florida mother was arrested Saturday in connection to the murder of her 9-year-old son, days after telling police the boy was forcibly abducted from her car.

Patricia Ripley, 47, was charged with premeditated murder in the death of her son Alejandro, who had autism and was non-verbal.

The boy's body was reportedly pulled from a Miami canal Friday hours after an Amber Alert was issued.

Patricia Ripley told police Alejandro was abducted by two men who "ambushed" her during a late-night drive south of Miami Thursday. She told investigators the driver tried to side-swipe her car, forcing her to veer onto another road. The car then blocked her vehicle and a passenger got out and demanded drugs from her, police said.

According to police, Ripley told the man she didn't have any drugs. At that point he took her son and her cellphone.

WFOR-TV reported that Alejandro's loved ones and neighbors cried and grieved over the boy's death. Antoinette Uribe, whose son attended therapy with Alejandro, said the 9-year-old stood out for his happiness.

"Every time I saw Alejandro, he was like the happiest kid ever. Never a frown. He was always smiling," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaautismchild deathamber alertu.s. & worldmother arrestedmother charged
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
9-year-old with autism at center of Amber Alert found dead
Amber Alert: NC father, abducted toddler found in MD
TBI: Remains found belong to 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
Remains believed to be missing 15-month-old found on family property
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado Watch issued for Chicago area
CPD, city officials announce Memorial Day traffic plans
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Child among two shot inside Berwyn home
What to know about Indiana's 30,901 COVID-19 cases
2 fall from Highland Park bluff onto beach below
Car hits CTA bus after shots fired in Woodlawn: CPD
Show More
Chicago area health care provider seeks to help underserved
Churches can hold services under new guidelines in Phase 3, Pritzker says
Judge demands ICE better explain why it won't release kids
Massive fire burns at San Francisco's iconic Fisherman's Wharf
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, chance of storms Saturday
More TOP STORIES News