trial

Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson resigns from Chicago City Council after tax fraud conviction

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson guilty in tax fraud trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Following his conviction on tax fraud charges, Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson submitted his letter of resignation from the Chicago City Council.

Daley Thompson, the 52-year-old grandson and nephew of both Richard Daleys, did not speak after he was convicted Monday.


Please note: The video in the player above is from a previous report

Daley represents the city's 11th Ward.

"Please accept this letter of resignation from my office of Alderman, City of Chicago, 11th Ward," Daley wrote in the letter to Lightfoot. "It has been both an honor and a pleasure to represent the wonderful residents of the finest communities in the greatest City in the world. I have been fortunate to work with some of the most dedicated public servants who have done an outstanding job for our constituents and the 11th Ward."

The letter offered no comment on his trial or conviction, or any reference to it at all.

SEE ALSO | Patrick Daley Thompson joins astonishing number of guilty Chicago aldermen

"I am also honored to have served on the City Council with women and men who are committed to improving their respective communities and the city of Chicago," the letter continues. "I would also like to thank all of the employees of this City who go to work each day to ensure that our residents receive the critical services they deserve. Finally, it has been a pleasure to work with you to move Chicago forward."


Prosecutors successfully convinced the jury that Thompson knew exactly what he was doing when he falsely claimed thousands of dollars in mortgage deductions over five years for a loan that wasn't a mortgage and one that he only made a single payment on.

RELATED | Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson indicted, faces charges involving failed Bridgeport bank

A guilty verdict costs Thompson his seat on the Chicago City Council, his law license, the Daley family's reputation and of course, his freedom.

With Daley Thompson's conviction and impending sentence in federal prison, a piece of Chicago's political dynasty now crumbles.

"The Daley family will continue to be seen as a very powerful family, but this has changed the perception of them forever," ABC7 political analyst Laura Washington said.

Thompson's sentencing hearing will be on July 6 at 10:00 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopbridgeporttrialchicago crimetaxeschicago city counciltax evasion
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIAL
Jury weighs whether convicted cop killer was fit to stand trial
Jury rejects Sarah Palin's lawsuit against New York Times
Daley Thompson joins astonishing number of guilty Chicago aldermen
Jury to weigh whether convicted cop killer was fit to stand trial
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Winter storm to bring heavy rain, ice, several inches of snow
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
4 more juveniles arrested for Chicago carjackings
Bodycam video released after woman's death in CPD holding cell
How to see the full snow moon in the sky tonight
Gas tanker crashes into New York building, bursts into flames
Missing woman found dead in Lindenhurst after boyfriend dies in crash
Show More
Skokie votes to designate Old Orchard Mall as a business district
Illinois woman arrested, admits to breaching US Capitol on Jan. 6
Fast Track in West Loop closes after more than 30 years
SUV catches fire on Dan Ryan Expressway; ISP investigates
SB I-55 reopens at Damen after reported expressway shooting: ISP
More TOP STORIES News