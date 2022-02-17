Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson resigns from Chicago City Council after tax fraud conviction

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Following his conviction on tax fraud charges, Chicago Alderman Patrick Daley Thompson submitted his letter of resignation from the Chicago City Council.Daley Thompson, the 52-year-old grandson and nephew of both Richard Daleys, did not speak after he was convicted Monday.Daley represents the city's 11th Ward."Please accept this letter of resignation from my office of Alderman, City of Chicago, 11th Ward," Daley wrote in the letter to Lightfoot. "It has been both an honor and a pleasure to represent the wonderful residents of the finest communities in the greatest City in the world. I have been fortunate to work with some of the most dedicated public servants who have done an outstanding job for our constituents and the 11th Ward."The letter offered no comment on his trial or conviction, or any reference to it at all."I am also honored to have served on the City Council with women and men who are committed to improving their respective communities and the city of Chicago," the letter continues. "I would also like to thank all of the employees of this City who go to work each day to ensure that our residents receive the critical services they deserve. Finally, it has been a pleasure to work with you to move Chicago forward."Prosecutors successfully convinced the jury that Thompson knew exactly what he was doing when he falsely claimed thousands of dollars in mortgage deductions over five years for a loan that wasn't a mortgage and one that he only made a single payment on.A guilty verdict costs Thompson his seat on the Chicago City Council, his law license, the Daley family's reputation and of course, his freedom.With Daley Thompson's conviction and impending sentence in federal prison, a piece of Chicago's political dynasty now crumbles."The Daley family will continue to be seen as a very powerful family, but this has changed the perception of them forever," ABC7 political analyst Laura Washington said.Thompson's sentencing hearing will be on July 6 at 10:00 a.m.