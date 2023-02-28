Chicago Blackhawks trade star Patrick Kane to New York Rangers

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks have traded superstar Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports.

In return for Kane, the Blackhawks will receive a 2023 conditional second draft pick and 2023 fourth-round pick, Kaplan said. The second round pick will become a first round pick in 2024 or 2025 if the Rangers make the conference finals.

Kaplan reports the Arizona Coyotes were also involved in the trade.

Kane has played 16 seasons with the Blackhawks, leading the team to three Stanley Cups.

The Blackhawks picked Kane with the first overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft. Kane made his debut that season along with fellow rookie Jonathan Toews.

The winger has scored 446 career goals and 779 assists in his career with the Blackhawks. His total of 1,225 points is second in team history behind Stan Mikita's 1,467 points.

In addition to three Stanley Cups, Kane individually has won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's MVP in 2016, along with the Art Ross Trophy as the league's leading scorer, the Conn Smythe Trophy, the playoff MVP, in 2013 and the Calder Trophy as the NHL rookie of the year in 2008.