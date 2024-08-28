Dog breeder found dead and as many as 10 of his Doberman puppies have vanished

A dog breeder has been found dead and as many as 10 of his Doberman puppies have gone missing as police investigate his death as a homicide, authorities said.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office in Colorado along with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the 5th Judicial District Attorney's Office are investigating the death of 57-year-old Paul Peavey, who had last been heard from on the night of Aug. 19 and was reported missing the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 21, according to a statement from the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office released on Monday.

Three days later, the body of an adult male was discovered just before noon last Saturday by a privately organized search party, police said.

Later that day, the coroner's office confirmed the identity of the deceased to be that of Mr. Peavey and officials said they would conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death, according to the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office.

Peavey had been a breeder of Doberman dogs, and it was reported that many of his Doberman puppies were missing from his property following his death, police said.

While authorities have not yet determined a motive in the homicide, the puppies' whereabouts are part of the ongoing investigation, Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said in their statement.

"We can confirm that many puppies are unaccounted for, possibly as many as 10, and we are asking for the public's help in the following ways," said the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office. "The unaccounted-for Doberman puppies may have been sold through social media sites or by other means since Tuesday, August 20. All of Mr. Peavey's puppies are microchipped. Anyone who purchased a Doberman puppy in the central Colorado area within the last week is encouraged to check the puppy for a microchip and contact the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office at 303-679-2393 or admin@clearcreeksheriff.us. We would then be able to determine if the puppy was one of Mr. Peavey's."

"Anyone who purchased a puppy through Mr. Peavey's business, Elite European Dobermans, since June 2024 is also asked to contact the Sheriff's Office. Please contact us if you received the puppy that was purchased or if you did not receive the puppy. This will help us determine exactly how many puppies are unaccounted for," authorities continued.

The investigation is in its very early stages and police said that they would release additional information "that does not compromise the investigation or future court proceedings" in due course.

Police emphasized that locating Peavey's unaccounted for puppies may also help solve his homicide.

"We have gotten several tips regarding the puppies that are unaccounted for, and we appreciate all the information that has been sent to us," authorities said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 303-679-2393, or submit a tip via email at crime_tips@clearcreeksheriff.us.