PAWS Chicago returns with homeless pets from Nashville shelters after Tennessee tornadoes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- PAWS Chicago returned from Nashville Friday morning with homeless pets from areas affected by the deadly tornadoes earlier this week.PAWS Chicago said their efforts focused on pets who had been given up by their owners or were in local shelters before the tornadoes hit, allowing Nashville shelters to deal with the influx of pets displaced after the tornadoes."We have got 23 dogs, cats and puppies all from the Nashville area," said PAWS Chicago spokesperson Sarah McDonald. "We helped three rescues, one unfortunately which was pretty damaged, so really happy to be able to play a small part in helping the wonderful folks in Nashville and hopefully alleviating some stress there and we're just excited to meet all the dogs and cats."Tennessee continues to recover from the tornadoes, which killed 24 people across the state. PAWS Chicago got the call just a couple of days ago."We got the call on Tuesday night by Wednesday morning we had volunteers lined up vans packed," said PAWS Chicago founder Paula Fasseas.With the help of volunteers, they sprung into action, crews drove down and helped rescue the animals from the aftermath of the tornadoes.These are animals that are in the shelter," Fasseas said. "They need to clear out so they can make room for the ones that are displaced also people coming in and giving up pets because of this tragedy."Once here, each pet will be given a complete medical evaluation."They will get a full medical work up, we vaccinate, spay, neuter, if necessary and look for any kind health issues we may want to take care of before they go into their adoptive homes," said Joan Harris, director of canine training and behavior.Once medically cleared, the pets will be available at their adoption centers.