Vote to support PAWS Chicago in annual 'HOWL-oween' costume contest

It's called the Bar Dog's "Howl-o-ween costume contest and the winner gets a big donation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- PAWS Chicago wants the help of the Chicago community to help the organization win a national costume contest.

It's called the Bar Dog's "Howl-o-ween costume contest. Susanna Wickham, with PAWS Chicago joined ABC7 to talk about how the community can get involved. PetFinder Foundation and Bar Dog wine teamed up to host the annual "HOWL-oween" event.

If the PAWS Chicago animal shelter wins, it could receive a $1,000 donation. To vote, click here.