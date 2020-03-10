Pets & Animals

Rescue pets from Nashville area available for adoption at PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some of the animals rescued from Nashville after last week's deadly tornadoes now have new homes in Chicago.

PAWS Chicago shared pictures of four rescue pets with the local families who adopted them.

Animals rescued from the Nashville area after last week's deadly tornadoes are now available for adoption at PAWS Chicago.



19 other cats and dogs also made the trip from Tennessee. Shelter officials said nine cats are currently available for adoption.

The other animals still need to be medically cleared before they can be adopted, shelter officials said.

Pictures of available pets from the Nashville area have been marked with an orange "tornado rescue" banner on the shelter's website, officials said.

For more information visit, pawschicago.org/adopt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagolittle villagelincoln parkdogsanimal rescuecatsu.s. & worldpet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News