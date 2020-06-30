Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx says office won't prosecute peaceful protestors

CHICAGO -- Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx announced Tuesday that her office won't prosecute protestors for minor offenses.The new policy comes after many peaceful protestors were arrested and charged for various nonviolent offenses including: curfew violations, unlawful gathering, criminal trespass to state land, disorderly conduct and public demonstration."Over the past month we have seen righteous anger, collective grief, action, and demands for justice," Foxx said in a statement."I'm encouraged by the efforts of those who are standing against years of racial injustice to resoundingly state that 'Black Lives Matter,'" she said. "We have the right to peacefully protest for change, but those choosing to exploit this moment, by causing harm and damage, will be held accountable."Under the new policy, prosecutors will review incidents on a case-by-case basis "to determine if there is reason to proceed in the interest of public safety," according to Foxx's statement.