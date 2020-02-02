Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lake Shore Drive dies overnight: officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle Saturday night on Lake Shore Drive has died overnight, officials said.

According to Chicago police, around 7:45 p.m. the person was attempting to cross traffic northbound in the 1400-block of South Lake Shore Drive near McFetridge Drive when a vehicle struck him.

The man was rushed to Northwestern Hospital with severe head injuries, police said.

He was pronounced dead overnight.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene, police said. That person was not issued a ticket.

No one is in custody.

Major Accidents Unit is currently investigating.
