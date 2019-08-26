Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Des Plaines; service running with delays

Metra Alert UP-NW - Inbound and outbound trains may be operating with extensive delays, a pedestrian incident — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) August 25, 2019

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Metra train Sunday at the northwest suburban Des Plaines stop.The collision happened Sunday morning on the outbound track near Lee and Miner Streets.The Union Pacific-Northwest line train was traveling into Chicago about 10 a.m. when it struck the pedestrian, according to Metra tweets.Both inbound and outbound trains were stopped for a couple of hours. But they're back up and running now, with some delays.