Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train in Des Plaines; service running with delays

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Metra train Sunday at the northwest suburban Des Plaines stop.

The collision happened Sunday morning on the outbound track near Lee and Miner Streets.

The Union Pacific-Northwest line train was traveling into Chicago about 10 a.m. when it struck the pedestrian, according to Metra tweets.


Both inbound and outbound trains were stopped for a couple of hours. But they're back up and running now, with some delays.
