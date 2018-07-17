Pedestrian fatally struck by Metra train near Homewood station

HOMEWOOD, Ill. --
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Metra Electric District train Tuesday evening in south suburban Homewood, the transit agency said.

About 6 p.m., the 52-year-old woman was hit by outbound train No. 603 at the Homewood station, located near the intersection of Ridge Road and Harwood Avenue, according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller.

There were no passengers on the train at the time of the collision, and the train wasn't scheduled to stop at Homewood, Miller said. The train had made its final stop about 40 minutes earlier at the downtown Millennium station and was returning to the other side of the Electric District line.

No further information was immediately made available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
metrapedestrian struckHomewood
Top Stories
Prospect Heights fire: Massive blaze at condominium complex, hundreds displaced
No bail for Indiana sex abuse suspect
New Chicago sculpture honors Special Olympics' 50th anniversary
Behind closed doors: Wife of former Trump campaign advisor testifies in D.C.
Vigil held for man killed in South Shore police shooting
Boys cause thousands in damage to Disney bus at Volo museum
Plainfield man gets 12 life sentences for sexually abusing 2 kids for 10 years
Trump: New Air Force One getting patriotic makeover
Show More
Chicago RX Card to provide prescription discounts to city residents
Owners of Gold Pyramid House in Wadsworth hope to rebuild after fire
Police: Crying infant dies in 'time out' while parents smoked cigarettes
McDonald's giving free fries for remainder of 2018
Mom blames teen's death on packaging for Reese's Chips Ahoy cookies
More News