Pedestrian fatally struck in Lake Shore Drive hit-and-run near Buckingham Fountain, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Lake Shore Drive near Buckingham Fountain Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred in the 500-block of South Lake Shore Drive at about 8:47 p.m. Police said the male pedestrian was hit and killed by a car traveling northbound and the car continued driving north.

A woman who witnessed the aftermath said she believes the victim was a woman, but police are saying it was a man who was hit.

"I just prayed that she was okay. That's all I could do because we didn't know what happened, but someone laying on the ground on Lake Shore Drive, not a good sign," said witness Christel Hicks.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he later died, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

Police found a black Range Rover parked on Lower Michigan Avenue not long after the hit and run. They are calling that car a "vehicle of interest." Police have not confirmed if it was stolen and then abandoned.
