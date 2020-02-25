Pedestrian fatally struck in Schiller Park

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in an crash in Schiller Park Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said they were notified of a pedestrian being struck and killed at the intersection of Irving Park Road and 25th Avenue.

Schiller Park police have closed Irving Park Road between 35th Avenue and Old River Road.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

Further details were not immediately available.
