Pedestrian fatally struck in South Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was fatally struck by a minivan on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning, police said.The pedestrian was in the 8200-block of South Kedzie Avenue at about 12:10 a.m. when witnesses said the pedestrian was hit by a silver minivan.The minivan van continued to drive north on Kedzie Avenue, police said.Based on information from witnesses and evidence at the scene, police said the minivan is a silver 2008-2016 Chrysler minivan.The minivan may be missing a driver's side-view mirror along with the housing for the mirror, police said.Further details on the pedestrian who was killed were not immediately available.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.