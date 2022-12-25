Pedestrian struck by ISP squad car during traffic control after crash on I-94, police say

CHICAGO -- Two crashes were reported on Interstate 94 about five minutes apart early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

About 1:10 a.m., a state police squad car struck a driver who was out of his vehicle while trying to control traffic after a crash on I-94.

State troopers responded to a crash on the northbound lanes of I-94 at Dundee Road, according to state police.

A driver who was involved in the crash left his vehicle and ran across three lanes near where the squad car was located, state police said.

The squad car, which had its emergency lights on, was trying to control traffic when it struck the driver as it was backing up, state police said.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, officials said.

No further information about the crash was available.

On the same expressway about five minutes later, state troopers responded to the northbound ramp at 71st Street for a deadly single-vehicle crash involving an adult and two juveniles, state police said.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)