1 killed, 3 hurt when vehicle crashes into CTA bus stop in Chatham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and three others were hurt when a vehicle crashed into a CTA bus stop on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened on Sunday at about 11:18 a.m. near the 79th Street and King Drive intersection in Chatham.

A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Two women, 64 and 23 years old, and a male person of an unknown age were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown conditions.

An offender was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.

CTA confirmed that a non-CTA vehicle struck the bus shelter and said the #3 bus has been temporarily rerouted to avoid the area.

The CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the incident.