Fatal crash: Pedestrian struck, killed in Oak Lawn, police say

Lane closures on 95th Street will be in place for the remainder of Tuesday evening.

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in south suburban Oak Lawn on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m. in the 4400 block of West 95th Street, police said. A woman driving a brown Toyota minivan turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street, where she struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

SEE ALSO | 'Traumatizing and scary': 2 killed after car crashes into Park Ridge home, police say

The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police said. The Oak Lawn Fire Department responded to the scene and transported the pedestrian to Christ Advocate Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the Oak Lawn Police Department Traffic Unit's investigation, police said.

Lane closures on 95th Street will be in place for the remainder of Tuesday evening.