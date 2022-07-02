Pedestrian struck, killed by Amtrak train in Glenview, police say

CHICAGO -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Friday evening in suburban Glenview.
Just before 7 p.m., the pedestrian was struck by a train at the Glen of North Glenview train station, 2301 Lehigh Avenue, Glenview police said.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
They have not yet been identified.
Glenview police will assist the Amtrak police in their investigation.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
