Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle on Lake Shore Drive, Chicago officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle on Lake Shore Drive near the Museum Campus Saturday night, Chicago fire officials said.
The Chicago Fire Department said the incident occurred on Lake Shore Drive, near McFetridge Drive, at around 7:45 p.m.
The pedestrian injured was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.
No other details are known at this time.
