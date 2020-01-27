Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO -- A man was struck by a vehicle Sunday on the Kennedy Expressway in the West Loop, authorities said.Authorities were called to Interstate 90 and Adams Street about 11:05 p.m. for a call of a person hit by a vehicle, the Chicago Fire Department said.A 28-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, fire said. Illinois State police said he has non-life threatening injuries.