Pedestrian injured in pin in accident with CTA bus on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO -- A person was pinned under a CTA bus and seriously injured Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 290 near the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Authorities were called about 4:15 p.m. to the crash on inbound I-290 and Central Avenue, Illinois State police said. A witness reported seeing the bus strike a pedestrian as they were crossing the expressway from Central.

The pedestrian, whose age and gender isn't known, was trapped under the bus during the collision, state police said.

The person was pulled from underneath the bus and taken to Stroger Hospital, state police said. The person's injuries were thought to be serious but not life-threatening.

Two inbound lanes were blocked as authorities investigated, state police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
