Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Aurora, police say

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Aurora, according to police.

Police said a pedestrian was fatally struck just after 8 p.m. Monday. Police have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

Officials said S. River Street at 2nd Street is currently shut down due to the investigation. They are asking drivers to seek alternative routes in the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
