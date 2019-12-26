Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Harvey gas station, police say

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday night in south suburban Harvey, police said.According to Harvey police, the person was struck around midnight in front of a gas station in the 1500-block of South Dixie Highway.Police have not released any further information on the victim's age or identification.No suspect vehicle information has been confirmed at this time, according to Harvey Police Chief Eddie Winters.No suspects are currently in custody.Harvey police are investigating.