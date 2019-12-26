hit and run

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Harvey gas station, police say

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday night in south suburban Harvey, police said.

According to Harvey police, the person was struck around midnight in front of a gas station in the 1500-block of South Dixie Highway.

Police have not released any further information on the victim's age or identification.

No suspect vehicle information has been confirmed at this time, according to Harvey Police Chief Eddie Winters.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Harvey police are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harveyhit and runperson killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
Family, friends say goodbye to teacher killed in Orland Park hit-and-run
Visitation held for teacher killed in Orland Park hit-and-run crash
Police search for driver after woman seriously injured in hit-and-run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 7, recovering after being shot at Brighton Park home on Christmas
SWAT responds to domestic disturbance in East Garfield Park home: police
AAA: Dec. 26 expected to be worst day for holiday travel
Chicago AccuWeather: Very warm, partly sunny Thursday
Rev. Jesse Jackson posts bond for several inmates on Christmas Day
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
Show More
Bronzeville church holds annual Christmas meal, present giveaway to people in need
Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal
Dog thrown from car in Englewood recovering after surgery, investigation continues
Woman tries to pay taxes in coins
Trump lashes out as impeachment trial stuck in limbo
More TOP STORIES News