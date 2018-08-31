Pedestrian riding lawn mower seriously injured in University Village hit-and-run

Surveillance image of a Ford Crown Victoria suspected in a hit-and-run int he University Village neighborhood Thursday afternoon. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A hit-and-run in Chicago's University Village neighborhood Thursday afternoon seriously injured a 60-year-old pedestrian using a lawn mower.

Police said the driver of a black-colored Ford Crown Victoria hit a person who was using a stand-up lawn mower in the 1200-block of South Halsted Street at about 2 p.m.

The driver kept driving south on Halsted, police said. The Crown Victoria has a extensive front end damage and has license plate AJ81664, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.
