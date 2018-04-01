Pedestrian struck and killed in Aurora

EMBED </>More Videos

A pedestrian is dead after police say he was hit at the intersection of Ogden and Long Grove Drive in Aurora. (WLS)

By
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
A pedestrian is dead after police say he was hit at the intersection of Ogden and Long Grove Drive in Aurora.

Police say a 19-year-old Aurora man was driving a 2013 Buick Regal west on Ogden when he hit a pedestrian at Long Grove Drive around 11 p.m. Saturday night.

The driver involved apparently didn't realize he hit someone. He did feel an impact, but drove off to the next traffic light, saw the damage to his car and went back to the scene.

Police say a 19-year-old Oswego woman was a passenger in the car.

Authorities have not identified the pedestrian.

The intersection of Ogden and Long Grove was closed after the incident, but has since reopened.

Police are investigating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian killedpedestrian struckAurora
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News