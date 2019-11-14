Pedestrian struck by CPD squad car in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck by a Chicago police squad car in the city's South Shore neighborhood Wednesday evening.Chicago fire officials confirmed a person was struck by a vehicle near East 71st Street and South Jeffrey Avenue and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.Police said officers were speaking with a 34-year-old woman just after 6 p.m. and that when they were leaving the area, the woman's right leg became stuck under the passenger side tire of the car. Police said she is being treated for injuries to her right leg and head.Metra Electric South-Chicago branch trains are operating with a 15 to 25 minute delay due to police activity related to this incident.