Pedestrian struck by CTA bus on Eisenhower Expressway at Central Avenue

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police said a CTA bus struck a pedestrian on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway at Central Avenue Monday afternoon.

The crash partially blocked the inbound lanes and caused a traffic backup.

State police said it was not immediately clear why the person was walking on the expressway. The pedestrian was taken to Stroger Hospital in unknown condition.

The incident remains under investigation. Commuters are encouraged to find alternate routes, and should expect delays.
