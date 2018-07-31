Pedestrian struck in Woodlawn hit-and-run

Chicago police are asking for the public's help to find a car that hit a pedestrian and kept going on the city's South Side early Monday morning.

The victim was struck around 1:55 a.m. in the 6600-block of University Avenue in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. Police said that person was critically hurt.

Investigators released a photo of a car similar to the one they are looking for. It's a 2004 to 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix with tinted windows. The vehicle has a dent on the rear driver's side bumper and may have damage on the driver's side from the impact.

The car was last seen heading north on University.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run should call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.
