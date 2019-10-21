Pedestrian struck, killed on inbound Dan Ryan near 83rd Street, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway are partially blocked after a pedestrian was struck and killed near 83rd Street, Illinois State Police said.State police said they received numerous calls about a pedestrian running across northbound lanes of traffic on I-94 near 83rd Street.Police said the man was struck by a vehicle in the far right lane. Chicago fire officials said he was 56-year-old.State police said the man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle, who Chicago fire officials said was an adult female, was also taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.The far two right lanes of the inbound Dan Ryan are closed for the investigation, state police said.No further details have been released.