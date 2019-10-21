Pedestrian struck, killed on inbound Dan Ryan near 85th Street, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway are partially blocked on the South Side after a pedestrian was struck and killed, Chicago fire officials said.Fire officials said the crash occurred near 85th Street in the city's Chatham neighborhood. Lanes are partially blocked, though some traffic is getting through.Fire officials said a 56-year-old man was struck and killed by an adult female driver. The driver was shaken up by the crash, and was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.The circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately clear. No further details have been released.