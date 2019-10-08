Pedestrian stuck by CTA bus on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash on I-290 is backing up traffic for commuters Tuesday afternoon.

According to State Police, they are investigating an accident involving a CTA bus hitting a pedestrian on the Eisenhower Expressway at Central Avenue.

Fire department officials said no one has been transported yet.

Officials said they are investigating the incident, but have not provided any further detail at the time.

Commuters should expect heavy delays until further notice.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information when it becomes available.
