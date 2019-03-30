Crime & Safety

Pedestrians hold man down who tried to escape after hitting parked cars in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Josh Einiger has more from Crown Heights.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn -- Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into multiple parked cars in Brooklyn.

The incident happened near Troy Avenue and President Street before 5 p.m.

Police say the 39-year-old suspect struck five parked cars before getting out of his car and trying to run away.

Pedestrians in the area grabbed the suspect and held him down while they waited for police to arrive.

Officials say the suspect was in possession of a firearm and appeared to be intoxicated.

The suspect was taken into police custody but charges against him are pending.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetycrown heightsbrooklynnew york citycar crashhit and runcar
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
IL state trooper dies after being hit by wrong-way driver near Libertyville
Cook County Sheriff Deputy killed, teen injured in high-speed crash
'Ripper Crew' killer released from prison; victim's family reacts
Higher rates of cancer detected near Sterigenics, study finds
Body pulled from New Jersey lake was nanny murdered while jogging
Teen cancer survivor surprised with new bike after his was stolen
Climate change could expose 1 billion people to dengue, Zika: Study
Show More
University confirms death of missing student from New Jersey
Deployed father surprises daughter at daddy-daughter dance
Illinois Medical District launches initiative for new Life Sciences Innovation District
2 killed, 3 injured in wrong-way I-355 crash in Downers Grove
19-year-old shot and killed after knocking on wrong door
More TOP STORIES News