Peloton sued by publishers for using music without permission

Peloton sued by publishers for using music without permission

Peloton is accused in a lawsuit of using more than 1,000 songs without permission for its online fitness classes.

The Wall Street Journal reports the popular home fitness company is being sued by several music publishers.

They allege Peloton used more than a thousand songs by artists they represent without permisson.

The lawsuit is asking for more than $150 million dollars in damages.

Peloton says it's evaluating the lawsuit and sayd it has worked with music publishers and record lables to create their music licensing system.
