Philadelphia boy, 7, dies with severe injuries; mother faces attempted murder charges

PHILADELPHIA -- A woman is facing attempted murder charges in the death of her 7-year-old son in Philadelphia.On Sunday, police say 7-year-old Tazmir Ransom was transported to an area hospital for difficulty breathing. It was later determined that the boy was suffering from severe injuries, police said.On Wednesday, police say the boy died at the hospital.The boy's mother, 26-year-old Natasha Franks, was arrested on Monday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and other related offenses.Further details surrounding the boy's injuries have not been revealed.ABC Philadelphia affiliate WPVI spoke with the boy's aunt, Tanjala Pinckney, at a vigil on Wednesday evening."It's just heartbreaking. He just turned 7. There was no reason for her to take his life; she wasn't supposed to have him. She could have just gave him back to us," Pinckney said.She says she knows they weren't social distancing, but the grief was just too much to try to bear his sudden loss alone.Pinckney says there were signs of physical abuse they tried to stop."It looked like he was being abused over the last couple months," she said. "My brother kept trying to go down and get custody back and trying to do what he needed to do to get him."