Edgewood house explosion: Man kills himself by blowing up house on daughter's wedding day, police say

EDGEWOOD, Pa. -- A homeowner near Pittsburgh blew up his house on his daughter's wedding day, police said shortly after his body was found in the rubble late Saturday.

The man had been seen standing in front of his house in Edgewood shortly before it exploded and caught fire, authorities said, but for several hours he couldn't be accounted for. His death has been ruled a suicide.

Officials are still investigating the explosion's cause, but "it looks like he disconnected the gas line in the basement of the house," Police Chief Robert Payne said. "And of course, it wouldn't take much of a spark to explode the house."

Most of the family was out of the house at the time for the wedding, officials said.

Police said they had been to the home before for domestic issues relating to mental illness.

A house next door that was damaged by the fire had recently been sold, and officials say a family had been planning to move in soon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosionsuicideu.s. & worldman killedwedding
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family finds 2,200 preserved fetuses on property of deceased abortion doctor
Chicago residents weigh in on plans to fill $838M budget deficit
Man critical, shot multiple times in Lincoln Park
Chicago chef leads new concept restaurant at Crate & Barrel in Oak Brook
Chicago AccuWeather: Early storms, cloudy Sunday
Woman dreams she swallowed engagement ring, wakes up to find she actually did
Les Turner ALS Walk for Life packs Soldier Field
Show More
Otis the Pug, famous on Instagram, found after being stolen from apartment
South Side thieves drape jewelry over victims, then steal property: police
10-year-old Texas girl fighting brain-eating amoeba
5 injured in crash near Maggie Daley Park
Sojourner House offers housing for homeless medical patients
More TOP STORIES News