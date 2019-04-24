Pennsylvania woman killed after falling into meat grinder at work

A Pennsylvania woman died on Monday after falling into a meat grinder at a food processing company.

The woman, an employee at the Economy Locker Storage Company in northern Pennsylvania, was found dead on Monday morning by a coworker who said they responded after hearing strange noises coming from the commercial machine, authorities said Tuesday.

Witnesses said firefighters spent about 45 minutes disassembling the large machine in an effort to recover the woman's remains. She was 35 years old.

Lycoming County coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. confirmed the woman's death in a phone interview with ABC News late Tuesday. He said the victim may have been standing on a set of wheeled stairs prior to the fatal accident.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration -- a division of the U.S. Department of Labor -- told ABC affiliate WNEP that it was investigating the woman's death.

